Football rumours: Newcastle revive interest in signing James Maddison

UK & international sportsPublished:

Arsenal eye moves for Castagne and Guehi to add defensive options.

James Maddison
What the papers say

Newcastle have rekindled their interest in England midfielder James Maddison, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Leicester in the summer.

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne celebrates scoring against Wolves (Tim Goode/PA)

Timothy Castagne, 27, is another Leicester player who could be on his way out with Arsenal keen on the Belgian full-back, reports the Daily Mirror. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, 22, is also on the Gunners’ radar.

The Premier League is the likely destination for England striker Tammy Abraham, 25, with Roma prepared to sell for £40million, according to the Daily Mirror. Manchester United are believed to have watched the ex-Chelsea forward.

Hugo Lloris, 36, has been offered a move away from Tottenham to Saudi Arabia. The Times reports the France goalkeeper will triple his salary with the move away from London.

Netherlands v Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Lusail Stadium
Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez scores the winning penalty World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lautaro Martinez: Manchester United are tracking the Argentina striker, 25, at Inter Milan.

Manuel Ugarte: The Sporting Lisbon midfielder, 22, is catching the eye of Liverpool who are reportedly ready to pay the Uruguayan’s £52million release clause.

