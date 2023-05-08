Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Ryan Gravenberch

UK & international sportsPublished:

Brentford look at Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher forsummer move.

APTOPIX Germany Soccer Bundesliga
APTOPIX Germany Soccer Bundesliga

What the papers say

Manchester City will target Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch if they miss out on the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, according to the Daily Mirror. The 20-year-old Dutch international has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Brentford are looking to Liverpool as they look to strengthen next season, reports The Sun. The London club are keen on taking Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 24, from Anfield with Manchester United reportedly targeting Bees keeper David Raya.

Italy Soccer Champions League
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen clears the ball during the Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Napoli and Milan (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/AP)

Victor Osimhen will not be leaving Napoli this summer according to the Daily Mail. The Nigerian striker, 24, has been linked to several leading European clubs but president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the newly crowned Italian champions are not selling.

Another Napoli star could be heading to the Premier League with Manchester United eyeing a move for defender Kim Min-jae. The Daily Mirror, via Corriere dello Sport, says United are winning to meet the £53million release cause for the South Korean, 26, to replace captain Harry Maguire.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sheffield United v Cardiff City – Sky Bet Championship – Bramall Lane
Sheffield United’s James McAtee celebrates scoring against Cardiff (Richard Sellers/PA)

James McAtee: Manchester City are keen to open contract talks with the midfielder, 20, who played a key role on loan in Sheffield United’s promotion to the Championship.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: The Gabon striker, 33, is keen on a return to Barcelona as he prepares to part company with Chelsea.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News