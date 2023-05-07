Notification Settings

Michael van Gerwen back to winning ways with Belgian Open victory

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Dutchman overcame Luke Humphries 8-6 in the final.

Michael van Gerwen won his 36th European Tour title
Michael van Gerwen claimed his first European Tour title in a year after winning the Belgian Open.

Van Gerwen, who was a beaten finalist in Germany last month, overcame Luke Humphries 8-6 in the final to enter the winners’ circle for the first time since winning the European Darts Open in May 2022.

Humphries finished with a higher average and threw more 180s than Van Gerwen, but it was the Dutchman who prevailed thanks to his finishing prowess, which included a 129 checkout in the decisive 11th leg.

Van Gerwen, who now moves up to number two in the world behind Michael Smith, had earlier beaten Gary Anderson before gaining semi-final revenge on Josh Rock, the Northern Irish youngster who beat him in Leeuwarden last week.

It was a second successive final defeat for Humphries, top seed in this tournament, following his defeat to Dave Chisnall in Holland seven days ago.

The 28-year-old almost made darting perfection in the seventh leg but missed double 12 on his attempt at a nine-dart finish and then had to watch Van Gerwen lift the trophy.

