Michael van Gerwen back to winning ways with Belgian Open victory

Michael van Gerwen won his 36th European Tour title

Michael van Gerwen claimed his first European Tour title in a year after winning the Belgian Open.

Van Gerwen, who was a beaten finalist in Germany last month, overcame Luke Humphries 8-6 in the final to enter the winners’ circle for the first time since winning the European Darts Open in May 2022.

Humphries finished with a higher average and threw more 180s than Van Gerwen, but it was the Dutchman who prevailed thanks to his finishing prowess, which included a 129 checkout in the decisive 11th leg.

MvG TAKES THE TITLE! ? Michael van Gerwen lifts his first European Tour title of the year, and an incredible 36th of his career, at the Belgian Darts Open! ? https://t.co/M782z4qQ7i | #ET7 pic.twitter.com/ZPxX5hLneJ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 7, 2023

Van Gerwen, who now moves up to number two in the world behind Michael Smith, had earlier beaten Gary Anderson before gaining semi-final revenge on Josh Rock, the Northern Irish youngster who beat him in Leeuwarden last week.

It was a second successive final defeat for Humphries, top seed in this tournament, following his defeat to Dave Chisnall in Holland seven days ago.