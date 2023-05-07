American duo dominate day three of Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte

Wyndham Clark waves after his putt on the ninth hole during second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C

American Wyndham Clark shot a bogey-free day to go two strokes clear of the pack while English pair Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood are still in the mix after day three of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte on Saturday.

Clark finished the day with eight-under 63 to become the outright leader going into the last day on the tournament with 16-under at Quail Hollow, with American Xander Schauffele two strokes behind.

If Clark can hold on to the lead on the last day it will be the 29-year-old’s first ever PGA Tour win.

Tyrrell Hatton hits from the fairway on the second hole during third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament on Saturday (Erik Verduzco/AP)

After finishing day two tied in first place with Clark and Schauffele, Hatton continued his good form but could not keep up with the top two.

Hatton had six birdies and three bogeys to end the day with 68 and tied in third with Australian Adam Scott who are both on eleven-under, five strokes behind Clark.

Tommy Fleetwood had a strong outing with five birdies and just one bogey which came on the last hole of the day.

He finished the day tied fifth with South Korean Sungjae Im and American Harris English on ten-under.

Tommy Fleetwood, of England, chips to the green on the 12th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship (Chris Carlson/AP)

Rory McIlroy had another inconsistent day in Charlotte and looks out of the running for his fourth Wells Fargo Championship, finishing the day tied in 50th place.