Sport marks the coronation of the King

Sport paid tribute to the King

County cricket paid tribute to the King on the morning of his coronation, while Chelsea’s forward Sam Kerr led the Australian delegation in the formal procession.

Kerr was chosen to bear her country’s flag as part of the Commonwealth, fronting an Australian contingent which included Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as they made their way into Westminster Abbey.

Sam Kerr today led her nation’s delegation at the Coronation of King Charles III. We’re so proud of you, @SamKerr1. ? pic.twitter.com/YaGwIEsTXG — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Sir Alastair Cook – who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 – was among those cricketers who stood to observe the national anthem ahead of day three of the current round of LV= County Championship.

Cook joined his Essex team-mates and opponents from Surrey, including England players Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes and Will Jacks, as they lined the boundary edge at Chelmsford as God Save the King played out to those in attendance.

Yorkshire and Glamorgan players line up before play on day three for a rendition of God Save the King pic.twitter.com/l0kEz9rhZ2 — David Charlesworth (@charlie_4444) May 6, 2023

Similar scenes played out at Headingley, Derby and Trent Bridge, though a handful of other fixtures were unable to start on time due to rain. Two matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, at Old Trafford and Chester-le-Street were marked in similar fashion.

James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow were among the best known faces to take part in proceedings.

Charles, previously the Prince of Wales, has been a patron of Glamorgan since 1986 and they posted a picture of him holding a bat during a visit to Sophia Gardens.