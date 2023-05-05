Tottenham to host Premier League and WSL double-header later this month

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham will host a double-header featuring their men’s and women’s teams later this month.

Spurs announced on Friday morning that their Women’s Super League clash at home to Reading had been moved forward a day and would now take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 20.

The WSL fixture will kick off at 4.15pm and be part of a first-ever double-header for the club, with the men’s team in Premier League action against Brentford in a 12.30pm kick-off earlier in the day.

The Club is delighted to confirm we will host our first-ever Premier League/Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) double-header at @SpursStadium on Saturday 20th May. Spurs ? Brentford⏰ 12.30pm BST? @premierleague @SpursWomen ? Reading⏰ 4.15pm BST? @BarclaysWSL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2023

All supporters with tickets for Tottenham versus Brentford will be able to stay in the stadium to watch the women’s team later on the Saturday.