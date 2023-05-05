Notification Settings

Napoli celebrate Serie A title win in style – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Neil Warnock joked and Katherine Sciver-Brunt retired from England duty.

Napoli fans celebrate
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 5.

Football

Napoli celebrated their first Serie A title win for 33 years.

Neil Warnock will be back in football in nine months…

Liverpool unveiled their kit for next season.

Cricket

Katherine Sciver-Brunt retired from England duty.

What a hat-trick ball.

Golf

Back trouble for Robert MacIntyre ahead of the PGA Championship.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was frustrated.

Formula One

A trip to the Dolphins for Valtteri Bottas.

Haas boss Guenther Steiner was mixing it up.

Can you speak up George Russell?

Some track fun for Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

