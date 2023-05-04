Notification Settings

Arsenal hit by fourth ACL injury of season as Laura Wienroither sidelined

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Gunners have suffered a raft of long-term injuries this season.

Laura Wienroither in action for Arsenal against Wolfsburg (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal have been hit by yet another long-term injury blow with defender Laura Wienroither confirmed as having ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament against Wolfsburg on Monday.

After coming off the bench midway through the second half of the Women’s Champions League semi-final leg at the Emirates Stadium, Wienroither then had to be substituted due to injury in the 82nd second minute.

A statement from Arsenal on Thursday said the Austria international had suffered a ruptured ACL, adding: “Laura will undergo surgery in due course and will be sidelined for an extended period.

“Everyone at the club will now be supporting Laura and working hard to support her recovery and return to action.”

It is Arsenal’s fourth ACL injury of the season – after Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema – and skipper Kim Little in March was ruled out for the rest of the campaign by a hamstring issue.

