Statue of Manchester United great Jimmy Murphy unveiled at Old Trafford

Jimmy Murphy statue

Jimmy Murphy, one of the most important figures in Manchester United’s history, has been immortalised in a statue outside Old Trafford.

Family members, senior club leaders, former players and fan representatives were in attendance on Wednesday as the tribute was unveiled outside the Stretford End.

Murphy was Sir Matt Busby’s right-hand man and his statue is located close to where he used to coach the Busby Babes on a cinder training pitch.

The Jimmy Murphy statue is unveiled at Old Trafford. A fitting tribute to one of the most important figures in #MUFC’s history pic.twitter.com/zjY1EpRUJs — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) May 3, 2023

The Welshman, who died in 1989, served as United’s chief coach and then assistant manager between 1945 and 1971.

Murphy was also Wales manager and international duty meant he missed United’s match in Belgrade in 1958 and the tragic return flight.

The Welshman remarkably kept the side going after the Munich air disaster, taking temporary charge until the end of the season with Busby hospitalised.

Murphy even led United to the FA Cup final against Bolton – a match that took place on this day 65 years ago.

Jimmy Murphy, front left, in the dugout for the 1958 FA Cup final with Matt Busby in the row behind him (PA)

Murphy managed Wales at the World Cup finals in Sweden the following month – the national team’s only appearance on the world stage until last year.

Current boss Rob Page was another in attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony, where Murphy’s son – Jim Murphy Jr – and United chief executive Richard Arnold were among the speakers.

Sir Alex Ferguson recorded a video tribute as he was unable to attend.

The statue is deserved recognition for Murphy, who is already commemorated with the naming of a building at Carrington and the club’s young player of the year award.

Erik ten Hag was unable to attend the ceremony due to Thursday’s Premier League match at Brighton but his admiration for Murphy could not have been clearer.

Jimmy Murphy’s family including son Jim (second left) and daughters Anne (centre) and Pat at the unveiling (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think it’s very good that the club gives so much honour and recognition to a main person in the history of Manchester United,” the Dutchman said in the Jimmy Murphy Centre.

“He stands for more symbols – symbol of youth, youth development. He stands for resilience and determination.

“They are the standards for Manchester United. It’s driven by this person after the Munich (air disaster).

“A manager fell away, many players fell away and the club was devastated. They bounced back and this person played a main role, so it is totally deserved he gets honoured for this.