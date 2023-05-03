On This Day in 2021 – Mark Selby beats Shaun Murphy to clinch fourth world title

Mark Selby

Mark Selby claimed his fourth World Snooker Championship title on this day in 2021.

Selby beat Shaun Murphy 18-15 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to collect £500,000 in prize money.

A fourth world triumph took 37-year-old Selby to within three Crucible crowns of Stephen Hendry’s record of seven.

England’s Mark Selby celebrates after beating Shaun Murphy to win the 2021 World Snooker Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“To win it once against Ronnie O’Sullivan for the first time was a dream come true,” Selby said.

“To win it four times is something I could only have dreamed of.

“Every time you get to a world final you always try your hardest.

“It’s such a tough tournament to get there and you never know whether it’s going to be your last.”

Murphy lost 18-15 to Selby in Sheffield (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Murphy’s resolve in a high-quality encounter was finally ended by Selby breaks of 66, 68 and 120.

“Mark is super-granite, unfortunately for me,” Murphy said.

“I started well but he went into super-hard mode.”