Leeds look set to replace Javi Gracia with Sam Allardyce

Leeds are expected to appoint Sam Allardyce on Wednesday as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The club will part company with manager Javi Gracia – having already removed director of football Victor Orta – with Allardyce taking over for the run-in.

A poor season at Elland Road sees the club languishing 17th, and only goal difference keeps them out of the relegation zone.

They have lost four in a winless run of five matches and have four games left to save themselves.

Gracia only took over in February but confirmation that Allardyce is taking charge is expected a day after the departure of divisive director of football Orta.

The Spaniard took up the post at Elland Road in 2017 and helped the West Yorkshire side make their long-awaited return to the Premier League three years later.

But things have gone awry of late and embattled Leeds confirmed Orta’s exit by mutual consent.

Leeds travel to leaders Manchester City on Saturday, before hosting third-placed Newcastle. A trip to West Ham and an Elland Road encounter with European hopefuls Tottenham rounds out the season.

Allardyce would take charge after suffering his first Premier League relegation with West Brom, when he left six months into an 18-month contract.

The 68-year-old former Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham and England boss would be Leeds’ third permanent manager of the season after Jesse Marsch and Gracia.