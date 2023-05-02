Notification Settings

Becks’ birthday and Serena’s expecting again – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Retired tennis star Serena Williams announced that she is expecting her second child.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 2.

Tennis

An announcement from Serena Williams.

Andy Murray was “gutted” to have missed the Met Gala.

Football

Birthday wishes for David Beckham.

David Rocastle was remembered on his birthday.

Kasper Schmeichel reflected on Monday Night Football duties.

Rugby union

A third baby for Sam Warburton.

Boxing

Job satisfaction for Joe Cordina.

Formula One

Will Lando Norris opt for another NBA-style helmet this weekend?

Daniel Ricciardo scrubbed up well for the Met Gala.

It was like Christmas in Romain Grosjean’s house.

UK & international sports

Most Read

