Football rumours: Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha targeted by four clubs

UK & international sportsPublished:

Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus are all vying for his signature.

Wilfried Zaha

What the papers say

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is reportedly set to leave his childhood club with four teams looking to sign the 30-year-old, according to the Telegraph. Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus are all vying for his signature.

The Sun says Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is set to extend his stay at the club after promotion back to the Premier League. The 26-year-old striker has scored 12 goals in 36 matches for the Blades this season.

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United – Sky Bet Championship – The Hawthorns
Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is set to extend his contract with the club (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Brighton, Aston Villa, West Ham and Chelsea have all expressed interest in 16-year-old Makise Evans with the striker impressing for Stevenage’s Under-18 side, the Sun reports.

Players to watch

Bayern Munich v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane could be returning to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Sadio Mane: The former Liverpool forward could be coming back to the Premier League as Chelsea look to sign the 31-year-old from Bayern Munich, Football London said.

Achraf Hakimi: Manchester United are interested in signing the Paris St Germain and Morocco full-back, Footballer Insider said.

