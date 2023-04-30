Man Utd fans stage protest against Glazers before and during Aston Villa match

Manchester United fans want a change of owners

Manchester United fans protested against the Glazer family before and during Sunday’s Premier League match against Aston Villa.

Friday was the third, and what is expected to be final, deadline for interested parties to make offers to buy the club.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe both submitted offers to the Glazers, who have faced fury from United fans since their leveraged takeover in 2005.

The 1958 – a United fan group that came to prominence last year – has led renewed protests and held another before the home match against Villa.

Leaving from central Manchester, the march continued on to Old Trafford as fans displayed a giant banner reading ‘Full $ale Only’.

Smoke from the flares outside rose through the concourses and filled the air inside Old Trafford as the players warmed up.

The 1958 also called for an 18-minute boycott of the match – “one minute for each year the Glazers have driven our club into the ground”. There were some visible empty seats at kick-off but Old Trafford was largely full.

Chants against the owners were heard from the outset and footage has emerged of manager Erik ten Hag briefly holding a green and gold scarf after Sunday’s 1-0 win.

Asked if background anger could make things harder for his side, the United boss said: “We felt really that the fans were behind us.

“So, we have to focus to be successful because that’s what the fans expect and they can expect.

“They have to rely on us, so we will focus on that.