Harry Kane admits Tottenham are not playing well as a team after Liverpool loss

Harry Kane says Tottenham are a team of “moments” but are not playing as a team after a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Seven days on from their 6-1 defeat at Newcastle, where they were 5-0 down after 20 minutes, a repeat looked on the cards as they fell 3-0 behind with only 15 minutes on the clock.

But Kane’s 208th Premier League goal, which puts him joint-second on the all-time list with Wayne Rooney, started the unlikeliest of comebacks which was completed by Richarlison in stoppage time.

However, Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool just 99 seconds later to condemn Spurs to another loss, ending any realistic hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, with the Europa League far from certain.

Kane said on Sky Sports: “The table doesn’t lie, where we are doesn’t lie, we have got some fantastic players, we have some fantastic moments, but overall as a team we are not playing well collectively.

“We need to find a way to get through moments when things don’t go our way, we need to find a way of starting games away from home where we are not under the cosh straight away.

“We deserve to be where we are, that is what the league table is there for, we have four games, this one is going to be hard to take but we have a week until the next game, we have to look at it back and try and move on.”

Kane, whose future is certain to come under scrutiny following Spurs’ shambolic end to the season, says actions speak louder than words in terms of how they go about putting an end to their dismal start to games.

“Dreadful start in the first 20 minutes, not the first time it’s happened this season, so we need to start understanding moments better, start understanding big games better,” he said.

“You come away to Anfield, just like you go away to St James’ Park, and the same thing happened.

“Twenty minutes is one game and then the 70-plus five minutes we had chances, they had a lot of the ball but the majority of the chances came to us, we hit the post, and over that period we fully deserved to get back in the game.

“It would have been a really great comeback, but the final 10 seconds it is hard to put into words how that happened and why it happened but we have to try and move on from it.

“Over the course of the season we have shown we can come back in games and to do it here in Anfield shows what we are capable of. But to have the starts we have had, it is hard to put into words, it is hard to talk about.

“There are so many words you can use, the bottom line is you have to go out and prove that to be the case.