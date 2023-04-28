Jesse Marsch loves Ted Lasso – Friday’s sporting social

Jesse Marsch (left) and Jason Sudeikis

Football

Jesse Marsch loves Ted Lasso.

Wembley Stadium celebrated a big birthday.

A century of memories. 100 years of the world's most iconic stadium. #Wembley100 pic.twitter.com/UzUgYbBgbs — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) April 28, 2023

Massive thank you to @FIFAWorldCup winner Sir @GeoffHurst for the birthday message. Forever part of our history ?#Wembley100 pic.twitter.com/eJz8v4gK6X — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) April 28, 2023

? 100 years ago today, Bolton Wanderers won the FA Cup for the first time, in the first game to take place at @wembleystadium!#bwfc | #Wembley100 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) April 28, 2023

We won one, we lost some. Alles Gute zum Geburtstag to the home of football! #Wembley100 pic.twitter.com/Qgyfdod1yb — German Embassy London (@GermanEmbassy) April 28, 2023

Fabian Schar was ‘furious’ with Dan Burn after being denied a superb goal against Everton by VAR, which showed his Newcastle team-mate in an offside position.

Dan Burn???… still take the 3 points??? #NUFC — Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) April 28, 2023

Matt Targett was more than happy with the 4-1 result though.

Big win! 6 more to go ? pic.twitter.com/u1E0dLBoBy — Matt Targett (@Mattytargett) April 28, 2023

Marcus Rashford urged Manchester United not to lose heart as the season reached a critical stage.

We were disappointed to not come away with the victory! We have a lot of important games around the corner and need to keep the focus ????‍♂️??‍♂️?? pic.twitter.com/keCbzksMdn — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 28, 2023

Alejandro Garnacho signed a new deal at Manchester United.

Motor racing

F1 returned after a month-long absence with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Full focus for Quali day in Baku. ? pic.twitter.com/byrqeFW5sF — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 28, 2023

Kings of the Castle ? The streets of Baku await ?? pic.twitter.com/ETFfFgudRZ — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 28, 2023

Charles Leclerc made it a hat-trick … but only after a tense tie with Max Verstappen early in Q3.

Another brilliant qualifying performance by Leclerc in Baku ? 2021: Pole2022: Pole2023: Pole #AzerbaijanGP @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/RZDHqkv4he — Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2023

Rugby union

Organisers of the Women’s Six Nations showed off the competition’s new silverware.

NFL

The Houston Texans shook up the top of the draft, taking their quarterback of the future at number two and trading up to the very next pick.

IT WAS ALWAYS HIM ? pic.twitter.com/ou98njPYKZ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2023

AND WE GOT 'EM BOTH ? pic.twitter.com/yMMh3LgSoO — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2023

The New York Jets made a young fan’s dream come true – earning him a high-profile admirer.