IGR Union Cup organisers target the feelgood factor in three-day event

Organisers of Europe’s biggest inclusive rugby union tournament will tap into Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games feelgood factor when the city hosts the IGR Union Cup.

Four years after bidding for the event and two years on from when Birmingham should have staged it, 47 LGBTQ+ teams – 1400 players from more than 10 countries – will descend on Perry Barr Stadium.

The three-day competition, which has a tiered structure for players of all levels, starts on Friday.

Last weekend we held a training event for the volunteers who will be helping us make the Union Cup 2023 a huge success next month in Birmingham! ? It was great to meet so many enthusiastic people.#volunteers #volunteering #birmingham #rugby #unioncup2023 #lgbtq? pic.twitter.com/MFqHYvioto — IGR Union Cup (@unioncuprugby) March 22, 2023

It also sees the return of a women’s programme, which includes a masterclass training day taken by former England World Cup-winning coaches Gary Street and Graham Smith.

And there will be a familiar sight of kitted-out volunteers, with many of them returning after playing their part during the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“Birmingham has an outstanding reputation for staging major events,” Union Cup organising committee chair James Anthony told the PA news agency.

“We’ve been really lucky in terms of volunteers. We have got over 100 of them, and in a real legacy of the Commonwealth Games, about half of them were involved last year.

? Only 3 Days To Go Till Union Cup 2023!? Best wishes to all teams playing. ℹ️ For more information on the schedule:? https://t.co/aMBrGXrlP5#igrugby #rugbyforall #unioncup2023 pic.twitter.com/RCF1DB9yGk — IGR International Gay Rugby (@IGRugby) April 24, 2023

“They have got the bug for volunteering at sports events, which has been a huge help to us.”

Four-figure crowds are expected, with Birmingham being the competition’s ninth host city as it returns following a four-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.

“The first tournament took place in 2005 in Montpellier, when I think only three or four teams from Europe competed, so it has developed significantly since then,” Anthony added.

“It is the biggest inclusive tournament in Europe, and one of the biggest rugby events in terms of people participating at one time in the country.

We did it! Winners of the Bingham Cup 2022: Kings Cross Steelers 1XV. ? A great day of results for the club – we couldn't be prouder to win this trophy for the first time pic.twitter.com/UfVjdIk111 — Kings Cross Steelers (@KXSteelers) August 21, 2022

“We’ve got teams from Israel, Spain, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Holland, Sweden, as well as a very large contingent from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

“There are a number of tiers based on clubs’ previous performances, with eight of them competing in the top tier for the Union Cup, with three tiers sitting below that.

“And the range is incredible as we’ve got clubs that only started during and after Covid, along with clubs like Kings Cross Steelers, who won the Bingham Cup global event last year and are Harlequins’ official inclusion partner club.”

Gareth Thomas will be among the opening ceremony speakers (Lia Toby/PA)

Apart from the competitive and coaching elements, the event, which starts with an opening ceremony at Birmingham Town Hall on Thursday and includes former Wales captain Gareth Thomas among the speakers, will have a key theme of driving participation.

“One of the things that LGBTQ+ clubs are very good at is bringing new people into the sport,” Anthony said.

“At my club, the Birmingham Bulls, I would say half of our players hadn’t played rugby in any serious way other than when they were at school, and we also get a lot of people coming into rugby for the first time, some in their 30s and 40s.

“There are probably 10 times as many clubs now as there were 10 years ago.

“And I would say to anyone looking to take up rugby to find their local IGR (International Gay Rugby) team, because they are so welcoming. A lot of clubs also have well-developed touch rugby teams, so you can find your space and give it a go.