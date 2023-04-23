Kelechi Iheanacho delighted to see Leicester silence the doubters

Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho believes Leicester’s crucial win over Wolves proved the doubters wrong.

The striker’s penalty helped the Foxes come from behind to win 2-1 and climb out of the bottom three on Saturday.

Matheus Cunha had given Wolves the lead before Iheanacho’s leveller and Timothy Castagne struck in the second half to give Dean Smith his first victory, ending a nine-game winless run.

“I think this gives the fans hope, the club hope and it gives everyone hope to keep supporting, because so many people had doubted about our qualities, our togetherness and our football, everything,” Iheanacho told the club’s official site, with the Foxes out of the drop zone on goal difference.

“It’s a breath of fresh air. We really dug in well to get the three points. We really worked hard to get them. We have a strong character and obviously when we went a goal down, we didn’t stop pressing, we didn’t stop playing.

“We kept going and kept pushing each other to get the goal. We are really happy, sticking together as a group, doing this together with everybody – the staff, the players and the fans. We’re all proud and hopefully we keep that form in the next game.”

Defeat left Wolves six points above the bottom three ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Crystal Palace as they missed a big chance to virtually secure safety.

“The spirit is really good, as always,” skipper Ruben Neves told the club’s official site.

“Everyone is fighting for the same thing and we are really motivated to achieve our aim. It’s a big game on Tuesday against a big team again in Palace.

“They have fantastic players but I hope we will make it a special night at Molineux again.

“It will be a big battle until the end because there are a lot of fantastic teams all fighting for the same thing.