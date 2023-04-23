Iga Swiatek lays down marker to win Porsche Grand Prix

Iga Swiatek with the trophy and her new Porsche

Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka for the second year in a row to win the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Back on her favoured clay after a short break to heal a rib problem, the world number one produced a statement week, culminating in a 6-3 6-4 victory over her closest rival.

It was a close battle throughout but Swiatek was rock solid in the big moments and saved the only break point she faced.

A break for 5-3 in the opening set put the Pole into the lead and she broke Sabalenka again to start the second before holding confidently to the finish line.

It was a second title of the season for Swiatek, who has seen her lead at the top of the rankings cut, and she said in the on-court ceremony: “I’m so excited. You could see after the match point.

“Congrats Aryna for everything, you’ve had such an amazing season. I’m really happy that we’re so consistent and can play so many amazing matches together because I think fans are enjoying it.”

"Can I make a deal if I make another final, I'll just get an extra car…?" ?@SabalenkaA will be back, Stuttgart! ? pic.twitter.com/v4gLKl5R4G — wta (@WTA) April 23, 2023

Swiatek held her trophy aloft before driving her real prize, a new Porsche, around the court.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka could not hide her disappointment after losing in the final for a third straight year – she was beaten by Ashleigh Barty in 2021.