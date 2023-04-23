I want to get past 20 – Ivan Toney sets Premier League goal target

Ivan Toney

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has his sights set on 20 Premier League goals and beyond this season.

Toney took his tally to 19 in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

“On a personal note, 19 goals in the league is good. I wouldn’t have thought I’d get close to that number,” he said.

“I want to get past 20. Who knows how many I can get?”

Toney converted Bryan Mbeumo’s cross at the far post to put Brentford ahead.

But the Bees were unable to build on that lead and were pegged back by Douglas Luiz’s equaliser for European hopefuls Villa three minutes from time.

“There are positives to take from the game today but it’s two points dropped,” Toney told the club’s official website.

“Villa are where they are for a reason, they’re relentless and got a point in the end.

“If you don’t take your chances, you get punished. It’s clear to see that we’ve got to take our chances.

“They got a goal that put us on the back foot, after we’d been on the front foot. They’ll be happy with a draw, whereas it’s two points dropped for us.”

Brentford’s European push looks to be over but Villa are right in the mix after seven wins and two draws from their last nine matches.

“This point can be a good point, trying to keep distance with Brentford in the table,” said boss Unai Emery.