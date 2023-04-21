Notification Settings

Nathan Ake out of Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United

UK & international sports

The in-form Netherlands international was forced off against Bayern Munich.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake will miss Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United with a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The in-form Netherlands international was forced off in the second half of City’s Champions League quarter-final clash at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The club are still to learn the full extent of the problem but the 28-year-old is at least facing a short-term absence.

Guardiola, whose side face a crucial top-of-the-table Premier League encounter against Arsenal next Wednesday, said at a press conference on Friday: “He’s not ready for tomorrow but I don’t know the damage. Today, they make the final test to know exactly what he has.”

Phil Foden rejoined the squad in midweek after a lay-off following an appendix operation but was an unused substitute as City secured a Champions League semi-final place at the Allianz Arena.

“He was on the bench after two training sessions,” said Guardiola. “Every day that passes he will be better.”

Guardiola will assess his squad after their exertions in Germany – where City claimed a 1-1 draw to progress 4-1 on aggregate – before considering changes for the Blades clash at Wembley.

Manchester Training Session – City Football Academy – Tuesday 18th April
Phil Foden returned to Manchester City’s squad in midweek (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “I have to see the players and how they feel.

“After the game in Munich they couldn’t really celebrate in the locker room because of how exhausted they were but I’ve rotated a lot in previous seasons and it wasn’t good.

“I have to think about it. I have many doubts about the line-up.

“I have to see the training sessions and talk with many of them and see what is my feeling.

“Of course they are going to say they want to play but we have to be sure that the people are in the (right) condition.”

