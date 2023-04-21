Legal tackle height lowered in community rugby after RFU council approves change

Twickenham

The legal tackle height in community rugby will be lowered to the base of the sternum from July 1 following a vote by the Rugby Football Union council on Friday.

Attempts by the RFU to force through the change in January were met with uproar due to the new level being set at the waist and the lack of consultation with the grassroots game.

Law Variations Approved to Lower Tackle Height in Community Rugby Union in England from 1 July Read more about the findings of the consultation and the law changes⬇️https://t.co/ZxVFKFNxDV pic.twitter.com/6XliKEK39e — Rugby Football Union (@RFU) April 21, 2023