Fabio Paratici resigns from Tottenham role after losing appeal against ban

Fabio Paratici has resigned from his role

Fabio Paratici has resigned as Tottenham’s managing director of football.

Paratici steps down after losing his appeal against a 30-month Italian Football Federation ban on certain football related activities, which FIFA ruled to extend worldwide.

Tottenham said in a statement: “Whilst there continues to be a dispute as to the scope and extent of the ban, the current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as our managing director of football.

Club Statement – Fabio Paratici — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2023

“Fabio has consequently taken the decision to resign from his position at the club with immediate effect to focus on his legal position in respect of the FIGC and FIFA rulings.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: “This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family. We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football – we wish him well.