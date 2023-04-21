Notification Settings

Cardiff rugby director Dai Young will not attend Judgement Day game with Ospreys

Published:

Cardiff have confirmed that Young will miss the Judgement Day clash.

Dai Young looks on

Cardiff have confirmed that rugby director Dai Young will not attend Saturday’s Judgement Day clash against Ospreys at the Principality Stadium.

Cardiff, though, will not comment on reports that 55-year-old Young has been suspended amid alleged complaints made against him by club staff.

The PA news agency understands that Young did not attend training on Friday.

Cardiff face the Ospreys at the Principality Stadium on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)

Cardiff, meanwhile, say that former Wasps boss Young will miss the Ospreys game due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

It is a huge fixture for both United Rugby Championship teams, with Heineken Champions Cup qualification on the line.

Cardiff currently top the Welsh Shield by four points from the Ospreys.

So one point against their west Wales rivals would see them secure a place in next season’s blue riband European club competition.

