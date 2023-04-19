Former England and Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance retires from cricket

Gary Ballance has called it a day

Former England batter Gary Ballance has announced his retirement, just three months after resuming his international career with Zimbabwe.

Ballance, 33, played 16 Tests and 23 ODIs for England but last featured in 2017 as he battled loss of form, struggles with mental health and damaging accusations in the Yorkshire racism scandal.

He left Headingley last year and signed a two-year deal with his native country, but his return to top-flight cricket was a brief one and he has now walked away with immediate effect.

? Incredible stats from Gary Ballance following his retirement. ? And the third fastest Englishman to 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test runs. ????????? Hundreds for two Test playing nations. We wish you all the best for your next chapter, Gary. pic.twitter.com/NsHXcUft2M — PCA (@PCA) April 19, 2023

Ballance scored an unbeaten 137 in his only Test appearance for Zimbabwe – adding to the four he made with England – and also featured in five ODIs and one T20.

Despite promising returns, Ballance concluded the time was right to leave the game behind.

In a statement issued via the Professional Cricketers’ Association, he said: “After much thought, I have decided to retire from all forms of professional cricket with immediate effect.

“I had hoped my move to Zimbabwe would provide me with a new-found happiness for the game and I will always be thankful to Zimbabwe Cricket for providing me with an opportunity to return to international cricket and welcoming me into their team.