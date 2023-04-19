Brendon McCullum cleared by ECB over involvement with betting business

Brendon McCullum has won 10 of 12 matches in his time as England Test head coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brendon McCullum has been cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board of breaching its anti-corruption code and will face no further action over his involvement with an online betting business.

The PA news agency understands England’s Test head coach has stepped back from his commercial role with 22Bet, a Cyprus-registered bookmaker for whom he has appeared in several online advertisements.

Last month, a video was posted on McCullum’s official Facebook page showing the New Zealander promoting the company’s Indian Premier League markets ahead of the season getting under way.

Players, coaches and officials taking part in or encouraging betting on matches is prohibited under the ECB code, prompting the governing body to announce it was “exploring” McCullum’s links with 22Bet.

Brendon McCullum, right, has been credited with revolutionising England’s Test side alongside captain Ben Stokes (Steven Paston/PA)

But the ECB announced on Wednesday that having considered the issue from a regulatory and employer perspective, it was deemed McCullum had done nothing contrary to the code, which does not prevent players or officials from becoming brand ambassadors for betting organisations.

An ECB spokesperson said: “Discussions have been ongoing with Brendon over the last few days, and the matter has been considered from an employer and regulator perspective.

“We can confirm that no further action will be taken.”