Brazil and PSG forward Neymar to become a dad – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Patrice Evra shared his struggles with fasting while Kyren Wilson celebrated his 147.

Neymar's partner is expecting

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 19.

Football

Neymar and his girlfriend announced an imminent arrival.

Patrice Evra shared his struggles with fasting.

Chelsea’s Reece James made a vow.

A bit of hide and seek at Gary Lineker’s house.

Fikayo Tomori accepted Jamie Carragher’s apology.

Wrexham’s owner felt for Yeovil.

Snooker

Kyren Wilson celebrated a 147 at the Crucible.

Cricket

Happy 90th birthday Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird.

American football

Tom Brady continued to enjoy retirement.

UK & international sports

