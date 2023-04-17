Phil Parkinson will be on touchline for Wrexham’s crunch game against Yeovil

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson will be on the touchline for Tuesday's game against Yeovil

Boss Phil Parkinson will be on the touchline for Wrexham’s crunch National League game against Yeovil on Tuesday, despite his weekend red card at Barnet.

Parkinson was dismissed for his post-match protestations over Callum McFadzean being sent off after catching goalkeeper Laurie Walker with his trailing right leg during their goalless draw at Barnet.

There is no automatic touchline ban for a manager or coach receiving a red card in the National League and Parkinson’s case is set to be reviewed by the Football Association of Wales, under whose disciplinary control Wrexham fall under.

A club spokesperson said: “Phi Parkinson’s red card is not an automatic ban so he will definitely be on the touchline for the Yeovil game.

“No date has been set for a review by the FAW yet.”

Wrexham have lodged an appeal against McFadzean’s red card, their first of the season, and a decision on that is expected on Tuesday morning.

The Red Dragons are a point above Notts County with a game in hand after their title rivals beat Woking 3-0 on Saturday.

Wrexham need six points from their final three games to be crowned as fifth-tier champions and return to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

The visit of Yeovil is followed by another home game against Boreham Wood on Saturday before a trip to Torquay on the final day of the season on April 29.