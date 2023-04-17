Notification Settings

Man Utd defender Lisandro Martinez undergoes successful surgery on metatarsal

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Argentina centre-back sustained the injury against Sevilla last Thursday.

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez looks in pain

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has undergone successful surgery on the fractured metatarsal which prematurely ended his season.

The Argentina centre-back was carried off on a stretcher during Thursday’s Europa League draw with Sevilla on Thursday and it quickly became apparent the 25-year-old would play no further part in the campaign.

Martinez has now had an operation on his right foot and the player posted a picture on Instagram post-surgery with the message: “Everything went really well, thanks to God!

“Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery.”

Martinez is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of next season but his absence leaves United without either of their first-choice centre-backs as Raphael Varane was also injured against Sevilla and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

