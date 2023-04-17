Hossein Vafaei tells Ronnie O’Sullivan to ‘play like a man’ in Crucible clash

Hossein Vafaei in snooker action

Hossein Vafaei has told seven-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan to “play like a man” and vowed to make him pay for his perceived disrespect after setting up a second-round grudge match at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The Iranian produced a brilliant display of scoring to beat Ding Junhui 10-6 in the first round on Monday to set up his first meeting with the world number one since his 5-0 whitewash win in qualifying for the 2022 German Masters.

Vafaei has been riled since ‘the Rocket’ decided to smash directly into the balls from his break-off in the final frame of the match, subsequently calling on O’Sullivan to retire because he was “not good for the game”.

Hossein Vafaei will meet Ronnie O'Sullivan in the second round, following a 10-6 victory over Ding Junhui #CazooWorldChampionship @CazooUK pic.twitter.com/ta3zxhg7Dw — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 17, 2023

The 28-year-old stepped up his criticism on Monday, moments after rattling in breaks of 117 and 122 as he turned a 5-4 overnight deficit into a hugely-impressive 10-6 win over the former finalist.

“Ronnie was my hero,” said Vafaei, who became the first Iranian to qualify for the Crucible in 2022.

“I could never see myself beating him. When I beat him 5-0 I was a little bit sad, but on another side happy because I showed I can play.

“He will remember that, 100 per cent. Play like a man. Don’t play mind games or smash the balls and disrespect me when 70 or 80 million people are watching me in Iran. Now he’s my opponent. This is life.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason, you can’t run away. If you do something bad to the people and break someone else’s heart, then God will give you an opportunity to get revenge.”

In a separate post-match interview with the BBC, Vafaei, who had previously called O’Sullivan a friend, described the world number one as a “legend”, but added: “He’s such a nice person when he’s sleeping, you know?”

Ronnie O’Sullivan (pictured) produced a below-par performance in his opening-day win over Pang Junxu (Richard Sellers/PA)

Vafaei’s performance will certainly give him hope in his match against O’Sullivan, which starts on Friday, after the defending champion produced a below-par performance in his opening-day win over Pang Junxu.

Told O’Sullivan had been ill before his sluggish 10-7 triumph, Vafaei added to the BBC: “He always finds an excuse for himself, he’s been like that for 30 years.”

His comments will test O’Sullivan’s stated desire for a controversy-free tournament.

Asked about the prospect of facing Vafaei prior to the Iranian’s latest barbs, O’Sullivan told Eurosport: “Has he been saying much about me this year? I think he’s learned to be quiet.

"Ahhhh!" ? The unbelievable to the ridiculous from Hossein Vafaei ?#CazooWorldChampionship | @CazooUK pic.twitter.com/uVZrUZt2Pd — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 17, 2023

“Don’t rattle my cage. I love it when they call me out, I love it when they give me stick. I just love it.

“It turns me on. I get off on it. I need something to find so I’m hoping someone says something and hopefully I get better so I can have a reason to perform.”

Vafaei rattled off the first four frames when play resumed on Monday morning, making breaks of 117, 122, 68 and 57 in rapid succession.

Ding stopped the rot after the mid-session interval with a break of 77, only for Vafaei to end a safety exchange in frame 15 with an audacious plant into the middle pocket, despite the cue ball being tight on the cushion.

Hossein Vafaei (pictured) beat Ding Junhui 10-6 in the first round of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship in Sheffield (Richard Sellers/PA)

That led to a break of 89 and Vafaei wasted little time in sealing an impressive win in the next frame.

In a curious twist, Vafaei himself was challenged over his shot choice in the 12th frame of the match, when, targeting a 147 but with the frame still up for grabs, he played an exhibition shot to get in and out of baulk.