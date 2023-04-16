Neil Robertson storms into second round at Crucible after beating Wu Yize

Neil Robertson

Neil Robertson produced a brilliant display of scoring to storm into the second round of the Cazoo World Championship with victory against Wu Yize in Sheffield.

Robertson held a 6-3 lead overnight and wasted no time in completing a 10-3 success in stunning fashion with a century and two rare total clearances of 146 in the last three frames.

The Australian left-hander will face Welshman Jak Jones next after the Crucible debutant became the first qualifier to reach the second round this year thanks to a 10-6 win over two-time runner-up Ali Carter.

Neil Robertson is bidding to win his second World Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)

And Belgian’s Luca Brecel won the first decider of the championship, holding off a spirited fightback to beat Ricky Walden 10-9 and record his first win at the venue at the sixth attempt.

Robertson has flattered to deceive at the Crucible since his solitary title win in 2010, but his impressive first-round triumph will provide the 41-year-old with immense confidence heading into the remainder of the tournament.

“It was crazy, really,” he said. “I was able to be ultra-clinical and to make two 146 breaks was really nice.

“My preparation has been the best it has ever been – I have been practising twice a day – and that has played a massive part in my game.

“Where it leads, who knows? Hopefully I am still here in a couple of weeks, but if I am not, at least I have done everything right in my preparation.”

Stuart Bingham earlier booked his spot in the second round at the Crucible (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jones took a 5-4 lead into the second session of his match against Carter and, after the players shared the first four frames of the evening, Jones claimed the next three to seal a hard-fought win.

“I’m just so pleased to win,” Jones told Eurosport. “I probably needed Ali to miss that black (in the final frame) and leave me a red over the middle to get over the line.

“When he missed the black I couldn’t get out of my chair fast enough.”

Brecel looked set for a comfortable win when he turned a 6-3 overnight lead into a 9-6 advantage, only for Walden to draw level with the aid of breaks of 73 and 91.

Walden therefore looked to have all the momentum, but it was Brecel who held his nerve to make 84 in the decider.

Luca Brecel beat Ricky Walden 10-9 in the first round of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Even at 9-8 I was quite confident but when it gets to 9-9 you have to be a different animal, flick the switch,” Brecel said.

“I just wanted to get it out of the way and play in the second round. It’s going to be very special.”

Stuart Bingham had earlier made smooth progress into the second round by converting a 6-3 lead into a 10-4 victory over David Gilbert, while three-time champion Mark Williams trails Jimmy Robertson 5-4 after their first session.