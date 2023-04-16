Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp enjoys week of ‘proper coaching’ ahead of Leeds trip

Liverpool v Manchester United â Premier League â Anfield

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to see the benefits of a week of “proper coaching” when Liverpool head to Elland Road on Monday night.

Liverpool have had a rare full week between games after last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal, with the gap even bigger after they were selected as the Monday night fixture, allowing Klopp and his players to do more than just focus on recovery.

“Of course it’s different,” Klopp said. “You can go through pretty much everything what is important in football. You can work on defensive stuff, you can work on offensive stuff. You can do finishing, you can even do endurance if you want. You can do everything.

Liverpool are 12 points off the top four (Nick Potts/PA)

“In such a long week, you have really time to train. In a short week, you recover most of the time and give the information all in meetings – that’s a massive difference.

“That’s a week where you turn into a coach again and not being just a manager to pick the team and set the tactics up and stuff like this. This is proper coaching. I enjoy it a lot.”

Liverpool, winless in their last five outings since the 7-0 rout of Manchester United, have not won away in the Premier League since beating Newcastle 2-0 at St James’ Park in February.

They are favourites against a relegation-battling Leeds side still smarting from last week’s 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace, but Klopp has warned of the test ahead.

“We had a long training week and now we have to make sure that we do the right stuff and bring it on the pitch, so that’s how it is,” he said.

“All the things are on the table, everything is clear. Our home record is not as bad as the away record but we play away.