Jessica Gadirova ‘over the moon’ after clinching historic all-around crown

Jessica Gadirova has become Great Britain’s second European all-around women’s gymnastics champion.

Gadirova emulated Ellie Downie’s title success in 2017 by winning a dramatic final in Antalya on Friday.

“It’s hard to put this into words, the emotions are running so high I’m over the moon,” Gadirova, 18, was quoted as saying on europeangymnastics.com.

“It’s been an ambition of mine to become all-around champion and now it’s come true.

“It’s such an incredible feeling competing, that’s why I love gymnastics.

“I love to perform and show my gymnastics off, it’s just so much fun and to be on this journey with the team feels incredible.”

Gadirova, part of the team that won Britain’s first-ever European women’s team gold on Wednesday, was third heading into the last rotation.

The moment that won it ‍? Jessica Gadirova was the final one to take to the floor, and she nailed a 13.933 to become European champion

But the teenager secured a top mark of 13.993 on the floor apparatus for a combined total of 55.032.

Hungary’s Zsofia Kovacs, who was leading the competition before the final round took silver with a score of 54.899 while Italy’s Alice D’Amato finished third on 54.500.

Britain’s Georgia-Mae Fenton recovered after a stumble on the vault to finish eighth with a score of 51.599.