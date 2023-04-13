On this day in 2003: Paula Radcliffe smashes marathon world record

Paula Radcliffe set a new women's world marathon record in 2003

Paula Radcliffe smashed the women’s world marathon record with a successful defence of her London Marathon title on this day in 2003.

Radcliffe became the first woman to run under two hours 16 minutes with a new record time of two hours 15 minutes and 25 seconds, beating the record she had set when winning the Chicago Marathon six months earlier.

The 29-year-old was also the first Briton over the finishing line in the mixed sex event that used male pacemakers.

Paula Radcliffe after winning the London Marathon in 2003 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“I suffered some stomach cramps in the last five or six miles but that has happened before – it was only my body telling me I was hurting it,” Radcliffe said.

“The last two miles was particularly hard, but when we turned out of the wind

at Big Ben it got easier.”