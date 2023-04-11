Notification Settings

Wales prop Dillon Lewis to join Harlequins next season

UK & international sportsPublished:

Lewis will still be available for the national side after the restriction on selecting players outside Wales was dropped from 60 to 25 appearances.

Dillon Lewis is joining Harlequins
Dillon Lewis is the latest casualty of the financial uncertainty in Welsh rugby after it was confirmed that he will join Harlequins next season.

Lewis won his 50th cap during the recent Six Nations and will still be available for Warren Gatland’s side after the restriction on selecting players outside Wales was dropped from 60 to 25 appearances.

The 27-year-old Cardiff tighthead prop will replace South Africa international Wilco Louw, who is returning home at the end of the season.

“I’m over the moon to have signed and can’t wait to get going in the summer. I am looking forward to meeting the boys and playing at The Stoop,” Lewis said.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Adam Jones and the likes of Joe Marler and Will Collier. I have big aspirations to improve as a player.”

