Football rumours: Liverpool facing competition in race for Alex Scott

Jeremie Frimpong, keen on Manchester United possible move — not advanced yet as his agent met with #MUFC, FC Bayern and Barcelona. ??

Interest in Frimpong doesn’t change the situation of Diogo Dalot at this stage as new long-term contract talks are still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ljyRLn3Q7y

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2023