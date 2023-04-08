Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jos Buttler hits IPL half-century but Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer sit games out

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Buttler made a 51-ball 79 as Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs.

India IPL Cricket
India IPL Cricket

Jos Buttler starred as Rajasthan Royals completed a 57-run Indian Premier League victory over Delhi Capitals at Guwahati.

Buttler, England’s captain in limited-overs cricket, hit 11 fours and a six in a 51-ball 79 to steer the Royals to 199 for four from their 20 overs.

It was a gutsy show from Buttler, whose participation had been in doubt after he cut the little finger on his left hand in the Royals’ previous game against Punjab Kings.

England v West Indies – Third Test – Day Two – Emirates Old Trafford
Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes missed out on IPL action on Saturday (PA)

Despite Australia batter David Warner making 65 from 55 balls, the Capitals fell well short in their reply of 142 for nine.

Ben Stokes missed out on Chennai Super Kings’ visit to Mumbai Indians after reports that the England Test captain had suffered a heel injury on Friday.

Jofra Archer was also absent, with Indians skipper Rohit Sharma quoted as saying that the England paceman was left out as “a precaution”.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News