Masters misery for Rory McIlroy as he looks set to miss cut

Rory McIlroy

Three days after Tiger Woods said a Masters triumph was “definitely” in his future, Rory McIlroy looked set to miss the halfway cut at Augusta National.

McIlroy struggled to a hugely disappointing second round of 77 on Friday to finish five over par and declined to speak to waiting reporters.

The pre-tournament joint favourite was three shots outside the projected cut when he signed his card shortly before a 21-minute suspension in play due to the threat of lightning.

And the prospect of more bad weather hitting the course looked McIlroy’s best – albeit slim – chance of avoiding an early end to his ninth attempt to claim a green jacket and complete the career grand slam.

Rory McIlroy shot a disappointing 77 in the second round of the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)

McIlroy’s hopes of playing his way back into contention following an opening 72 suffered a massive blow with bogeys on the second and third.

The four-time major winner flew his approach to the par-five second over the green and then hit two clumsy chips on the third before falling victim to a fiendish pin position on the sixth, where he hit his long, uphill birdie putt 12 feet past the hole and missed the return.

McIlroy’s miserable day continued as he clipped a tree with an attempted recovery shot on the seventh and found water with his approach to the 11th to drop a shot on each hole.