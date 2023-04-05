Seamus Power makes back-to-back holes-in-one during Masters par-three contest

Seamus Power

Ireland’s Seamus Power amazingly made back-to-back holes-in-one during the par-three contest ahead of the 87th Masters.

Power span his tee shot on the eighth back into the hole for an ace and amazingly repeated the feat just moments later on the last on the newly renovated layout at Augusta National.

The world number 34 is the third player to make consecutive aces in the traditional curtain-raiser, joining Claude Harmon (1968) and Toshi Izawa (2002).

Seamus Power finishes ace-ace. Back-to-back holes-in-one! On No. 8: pic.twitter.com/M1Vdn2NNHe — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) April 5, 2023

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler also made a hole-in-one in bizarre circumstances, the world number one’s tee shot on the ninth plunging straight into the cup after he and playing partners Tom Kim and Sam Burns had teed off simultaneously.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson’s hole-in-one on the fourth and one from Tom Hoge on the eighth took the total number of aces in the contest’s history to 107.