Rafael Nadal to miss Monte Carlo Masters with injury

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will not be playing at the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will miss the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters as he continues to recover from injury.

The 36-year-old withdrew from the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments earlier this year after sustaining a hip problem at the Australian Open.

After losing to American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round in Melbourne, the Spaniard revealed he had an injury to his iliopsoas muscle.

Hola a todos, aún no me encuentro preparado para competir al más alto nivel. No podré jugar en uno de los torneos más importantes de mi carrera, Monte Carlo. No estoy aún en condiciones de jugar con las máximas garantías y continúo mi proceso preparación, esperando volver pronto — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 4, 2023

Nadal was expected to recover in time for Monte Carlo, a tournament which he has dominated in the past with 11 titles, but he said on Twitter that he is still “not ready” to compete.

“Hi everyone, I’m still not ready to compete at the highest level,” said 22-time grand slam champion Nadal.

“I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo.