Rafael Nadal to miss Monte Carlo Masters with injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 36-year-old withdrew from the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments earlier this year after sustaining a hip problem at the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will not be playing at the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will miss the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters as he continues to recover from injury.

The 36-year-old withdrew from the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments earlier this year after sustaining a hip problem at the Australian Open.

After losing to American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round in Melbourne, the Spaniard revealed he had an injury to his iliopsoas muscle.

Nadal was expected to recover in time for Monte Carlo, a tournament which he has dominated in the past with 11 titles, but he said on Twitter that he is still “not ready” to compete.

“Hi everyone, I’m still not ready to compete at the highest level,” said 22-time grand slam champion Nadal.

“I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo.

“I am not yet in a position to play with the maximum guarantees and I continue my preparation process, hoping to return soon.”

