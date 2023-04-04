Luke Shaw ‘thrilled’ after committing to Manchester United journey until 2027

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has signed a new four-year deal with Manchester United to stay at Old Trafford until the summer of 2027.

The 27-year-old England international, who became the most expensive teenager in history when he moved to Old Trafford from Southampton in 2014, has been rewarded after making himself a key component in Erik ten Hag’s side this term.

Shaw’s previous deal had been due to expire in the summer, although United had already triggered a one-year extension clause to keep him at the club until 2024.

“Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I’m thrilled to be extending my stay,” Shaw, who has made 249 appearances for United, told manutd.com.

“I’ve grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.

“We’re at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We’ve been successful already this season, but we want much more. There’s a great opportunity to create something special here, and I’m going to give everything to be part of that.”

Shaw, who once found his future at United being questioned by Jose Mourinho, has excelled this season and reaffirmed his status as first-choice left-back after initially losing his place at the start of the campaign.

Having forced his way back in, Shaw was deployed as an emergency centre-half at one stage, and his impressive displays saw him keep his place there for the 2-1 derby victory over Manchester City even with Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all among the substitutes.

Shaw has also become something of a leader within the squad, and on Sunday called out his team-mates following their loss to Newcastle, arguing the Magpies did not win on quality but on “passion, hunger, desire, and attitude” and adding “at Manchester United that cannot be possible”.

United football director John Murtough said: “Luke is a massively important player to the squad and has grown into one of the best defenders in the world.

“He has been at the club for nearly a decade and understands the expectations for success, and the hard work, commitment and high standards required to achieve it.