GB Boxing not sending boxers to IBA championships in Uzbekistan due to concerns

GB Boxing has confirmed that it will not be sending boxers to compete in the upcoming International Boxing Association (IBA) Men’s World Boxing Championships in Uzbekistan.

The decision comes following concerns about the IBA’s decision to continue allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete for their countries, despite the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It also added that its decision was influenced by concerns regarding the future of boxing in the Olympic programme.

This is not the first time GB Boxing has withdrawn from an event this year after it decided not to send a team to the Women’s World Boxing Championships in India for similar concerns.

A statement from GB Boxing said: “Boxers from the GB Boxing squad will not participate in the forthcoming IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 30 April to 14 May 2023.

“The decision reflects on-going concerns about the future of boxing’s place on the Olympic programme and the recent decision by IBA to allows teams of boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags, which contravenes the IOC’s position on the participation of athletes from these countries.

“This has put further distance between IBA and the Olympic movement in addition to the significant, longstanding issues over sporting integrity, governance, transparency and financial management which the IOC has asked IBA to address to protect boxing’s place on the Olympic programme.

“GB Boxing condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has solidarity with the people, boxers, coaches and officials of Ukraine.