Football rumours: Could Manchester United move on from Harry Maguire?

Harry Maguire

What the papers say

England defender Harry Maguire will reportedly be made available for transfer as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks to clear out his squad, the Manchester Evening News reports. Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, Brandon Williams and Eric Bailly could also be put up for sale as Ten Hag eyes a ruthless approach to United’s rebuild.

Chelsea are reportedly looking at signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after Blues officials met with the Serie A club’s chairman. But Chelsea could have to pay £60 million for the 20-year-old’s services, The Mail reports.

Could Mauricio Pochettino be Chelsea’s next manager? (Nick Potts/PA)

The coaching merry-go-round is in full spin with Chelsea reportedly identifying four managers to replace the sacked Graham Potter. The targets are former Spain coach Luis Enrique, ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann – who recently managed Bayern Munich – and Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti, according to the Telegraph. Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner are also in the mix, according the Guardian.

Social media round-up

Rafa Benitez 'in line for shock Prem return' less than 18 months after Everton exithttps://t.co/H96WmdESsq — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 3, 2023

Players to watch

Youri Tielemans could leave Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jeremie Frimpong: Manchester United are interested in the Bayer Leverkusen defender and have reportedly begun talks to sign the 22-year-old, according to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg.