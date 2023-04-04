Notification Settings

Aleksandar Mitrovic banned for eight matches after referee clash

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The striker pushed match official Chris Kavanagh during Fulham’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Fulhamâs Aleksandar Mitrovic, centre, pictured being sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh during the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United for which he has been given an eight-match ban by the FA
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an eight-game ban for his sending-off against Manchester United, the Football Association has announced.

Mitrovic was dismissed during his side’s FA Cup clash last month after grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh, receiving a standard three-match ban which has been extended by three games for violent conduct towards a match official and another two for using language that was “improper, abusive, insulting and threatening”.

Mitrovic admitted the latter offence, which also came with a £75,000 fine, but unsuccessfully disputed the charge of violent conduct. Having already missed one game, he will now be unavailable for Fulham’s next seven matches.

Manager Marco Silva, whose own dismissal alongside that of Willian led to Mitrovic’s angry reaction, was also punished by the independent regulatory commission.

Silva admitted using abusive and insulting words or behaviour towards Kavanagh and the fourth official but denied throwing a water bottle towards the assistant referee.

The charge was nevertheless upheld, with a £20,000 fine and another of the same amount coming due to questioning the integrity of the referee during his post-match press conference. He was also hit with a two-game touchline ban.

A further £40,000 penalty was issued against the Cottagers for failing to control their players.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

