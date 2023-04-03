Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

Published:

Arsenal and Manchester City both secured 4-1 wins, while Max Verstappen won again.

Manchester City v Liverpool – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Arsenal and Manchester City picked up three more points in the race for the Premier League title, while Newcastle moved a step closer to Champions League football with victory over Manchester United.

Max Verstappen won his second race of the Formula One season in a chaotic Australian Grand Prix and Antony Joshua won his first bout since 2020 with a unanimous points decision triumph over Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Arsenal v Leeds United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Gabriel Jesus scored his first goals since returning from injury in Arsenal’s 4-1 victory over Leeds (Adam Davy/PA)
Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin – The O2
Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways with a 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 victory over Jermaine Franklin (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Australia F1 GP Auto Racing
Max Verstappen celebrates his second race win of the Formula One season (Scott Barbour/AP)
Newcastle United v Manchester United – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Newcastle climbed above Manchester United in the race for the top four with a 2-0 win at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Arsenal v Manchester City – Barclays Women’s Super League – LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park
Arsenal came from behind to beat Manchester City in the battle at the top of the WSL (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
England v Italy – TikTok Women’s Six Nations – cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens
Abby Dow scored four tries in a 68-5 bonus-point victory over Italy (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea v Aston Villa – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Graham Potter oversaw his final game in charge of Chelsea in a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa before getting sacked (John Walton/PA)
India IPL Cricket
Virat Kohli notched 82 in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win on the opening weekend of the Indian Premier League (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Crystal Palace v Leicester City – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Brendan Rodgers left Leicester after four years in charge (Steven Paston/PA)
Australia F1 GP Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton earned his first podium of the F1 season (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
UK & international sports

Most Read

