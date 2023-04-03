Notification Settings

Lionesses dressed for success with new kits – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Bruno Guimaraes was still enjoying Newcastle’s win and Masters week got under way at Augusta National.

England v Belgium – Arnold Clark Cup – Ashton Gate
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 3.

Football

Leah Williamson showed off England’s new kits.

Lauren James appeared happy with the away kit.

Kammy bemoaned his famous error.

Mateusz Klich tried a new sport.

Bruno Guimaraes was still on a high after Newcastle’s win over Manchester United.

Arsenal had a birthday boy in their ranks as Gabriel Jesus turned 26.

Leicester helped Wout Faes celebrate his big day.

In Turin, it was Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot blowing out the candles.

Real Madrid were back at it after hammering Valladolid 6-0 on Sunday.

Barcelona are up next for Real and the Catalans were getting in the mood.

Snooker

Shaun Murphy needed help!

Formula One

Not a bad signing!

Golf

Fun and games at Augusta before the serious business starts on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy will be hoping for more like this when the action gets under way.

Adrian Meronk is set to enjoy his first Masters appearance.

UK & international sports

