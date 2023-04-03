Georgia Hall falls just short of victory in dramatic final day at LA Open

Georgia Hall tees off at the 16th hole during the first round of LPGA’s DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif

Georgia Hall has fallen just short of victory in the LGPA LA Open in a dramatic final day, needing a birdie on the last hole to force a playoff hole with China’s Ruoning Yin.

Hall, 26, was immaculate over the last two days of the DIO Implant LA Open tournament in Palos Verdes Estates when she hit a record-breaking score on the third day with two eagles and five birdies.

To move within ☝️ Ruoning Yin -15Georgia Hall -14 Two holes to play. Watch now on @GolfChannel! pic.twitter.com/oVZb8MkCPV — LPGA (@LPGA) April 3, 2023

The Brit from Bournemouth continued that form into the final day with four birdies and zero bogeys and hit an incredible birdie on the 16th hole, moving one shot closer to Yin and setting up a grandstand finish.

Unfortunately for Hall, she could not hit the final birdie and catch Yin as she finished one stroke behind the 20-year-old on 14-under.

It was Hall’s second-straight second place after falling short to Celine Boutier in a playoff hole in Arizona last week.

Yin had an inconsistent final day hitting five bogeys and six birdies but held her nerve on the last two holes, finishing with two pars and a winning score of 15-under.

Ruoning Yin kisses the championship trophy after winning the LPGA’s DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament on Sunday (Ashley Landis/AP)

It was Yin’s first LGPA tour title and just the second by a Chinese player on tour.