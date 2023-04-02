5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Jack Grealish (centre) in action for Manchester City

Wins for Arsenal and Manchester City meant there was no real change in the title race at the top of the Premier League, but it was a different picture further down the table.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what we learned this weekend.

To the wire?

Pep Guardiola (right) is trying to chase down Mikel Arteta (left) in the Premier League title race (Peter Powell/PA)

Manchester City’s impressive 4-1 win over Liverpool was their seventh in a row in all competitions, a sign that Pep Guardiola’s men are perhaps positioned for another of those irresistable season-ending runs that were key to their title triumphs in 2018-19 and 2021-22. But if City are putting pressure on Arsenal, it is not showing yet – they responded to the lunchtime result by putting four past Leeds to restore their cushion at the top. With Arsenal due at City at the end of the month, this has all the makings of another Premier League title race that could go to the final day.

Liverpool must rebuild

Liverpool have much to ponder after being overrun by Manchester City in the second half (Mike Egerton/PA)

While City celebrated at the end of a second half which they utterly dominated, Liverpool faced more questions over where they are headed. Jurgen Klopp shrugged off questions about a potential red card for Rodri by saying his side would probably not have beaten 10 men either, and the huge gap that has opened between the two teams in the space of a few months was obvious. Liverpool’s 7-0 rout of Manchester United earlier this month was an exception, a flashback rather than a rebirth, and it is clear huge decisions must be made at Anfield this summer to reshape a squad no longer capable of challenging on multiple fronts.

Floundering Foxes

Brendan Rodgers is out as Leicester manager (John Walton/PA)

Sunday saw Brendan Rodgers’ four-year reign at Leicester come to a premature end as the Northern Irishman left the King Power Stadium by mutual consent – the 11th Premier League manager to lose his job this season (not counting Graham Potter leaving Brighton for Chelsea). The decision came after Saturday’s late defeat to Crystal Palace made it six games without a win and put Leicester into the bottom three. Rodgers brought the FA Cup to Leicester and was twice within one win of Champions League qualification, but injuries and the failure to refresh an aging squad has left the club fighting for survival.

Chelsea drought

Chelsea continue to pay the price for their inability to convert chances (John Walton/PA)

Another frustrating day for Chelsea ended with Graham Potter’s side sinking into the bottom half of the table after a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa. It was a familiar, depressing story for Potter, whose side dominated play and had a string of big chances, but for the fourth time this season failed to score and suffered defeat at home. More than £550million has been spent on players since Todd Boehly’s takeover last summer, but among the long list of new faces, there is not what is needed most – a reliable goalscorer.

Fulham paying a price

Marco Silva was in the dugout on Saturday but a ban could be coming for the Fulham boss (Andrew Matthews/PA)