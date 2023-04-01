Thomas Tuchel earns big win over Dortmund in first match as Bayern Munich boss

Thomas Tuchel on the touchline during Bayern Munich's victory over Borussia Dortmund (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Bayern Munich started life under Thomas Tuchel with a 4-2 victory over his old club Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena that saw them replace the visitors at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Eight days on from sacking Julian Nagelsmann and bringing Tuchel in, Bayern raced into a three-goal lead in their first match under the former Chelsea boss, with the opener coming via a bizarre 13th-minute own goal by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Dayot Upamecano hit the ball forward from inside his own half and the outrushing Kobel attempted to kick it away but it skimmed off his shin and went in.

Thomas Muller then swiftly netted in the 18th and 23rd minutes to further extend the hosts’ advantage.

Kingsley Coman subsequently made it 4-0 five minutes into the second half before Dortmund hit back through Emre Can’s 72nd-minute penalty and a late Donyell Maren effort as Bayern went two points clear at the summit.

Union Berlin are two points behind Dortmund in third after a 3-0 home win over bottom side Stuttgart, with Sheraldo Becker and Kevin Behrens scoring after the break, followed by a Genki Haraguchi own goal.

Fourth-placed Freiburg were held 1-1 by Hertha Berlin at the Europa-Park Stadion, Jessic Ngankam notching a 77th-minute equaliser for the visitors, while fifth-placed RB Leipzig failed to take advantage as they slumped to a 3-0 home loss to Mainz.

Hertha, in 16th, are a point better off than second-bottom Schalke, who lost 3-0 to Bayer Leverkusen at Veltins-Arena.