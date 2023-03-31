Prospective Sheffield United owner publishes audit of his company’s finances

Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi hopes to complete a takeover of Sheffield United

Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi has published an independent review of his company’s finances by auditors from Deloitte to strengthen his bid to buy Sheffield United.

Mmobuosi, founder and group chief executive of IT service management company Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile, is currently subject to the English Football League’s owners’ and directors’ test.

The EFL said last month that “previously raised queries” with Mmobuosi had not been answered and were needed in order to rubberstamp a reported £115million takeover.

The accounts released by Deloitte, seen by the PA news agency, show Tingo Inc has consolidated revenues of 1.15billion US dollars (about £930m) and made a net profit of 338.3m dollars (£273m) in the last financial year, with a cash balance of 500.3m dollars (£404m).

Mmobuosi, reported to have met with EFL officials in Preston earlier this month, said in February that the chance to buy the Blades was too good to turn down.

He said: “Sheffield United was opportunistic, I felt the opportunity and grabbed it. I felt the energy in the city and the history the club has, it’s a no-brainer.

“I met with Prince Abdullah and we started talking. Unfortunately, I can’t say anything because I have agreed there will be a joint statement when it’s time. Fingers crossed when this deal is done we’re going to make a comment.

“There is nothing to hide, we are ready to go through the process. I’m not going to say if, I’m very certain it’s going to be done. I want to make the club a world-class club with the help of every professional around me.”